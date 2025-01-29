Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves child, two others hurt

FREDERICK, Md. — Three people including a child are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 7:30am on the eastbound side of I-70 near Old National Pike in Frederick County.

Fire and Rescue officials said a total of seven people and four vehicles, including a school bus, were involved.

No students were aboard at the time. However, one "pediatric patient" was helicoptered to a trauma center.

Two other people were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two more refused medical attention.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

