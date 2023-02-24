Watch Now
Multi-vehicle accident leaves two people injured Thursday

Manny Locke
Posted at 7:05 PM, Feb 23, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore county police are investigating a crash at York Road and Fairmount Avenue.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them suffering from critical injuries.

Baltimore County Fire says the victim who is in critical condition may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The status of the other victim is unknown.

