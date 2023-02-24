Multi-vehicle accident leaves two people injured Thursday

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore county police are investigating a crash at York Road and Fairmount Avenue.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon.
Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them suffering from critical injuries.
Baltimore County Fire says the victim who is in critical condition may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
The status of the other victim is unknown.
Multiple car accident on York rd Fairmount 2 medical units transported patients road blocked off from York and Bosley too Fairmount @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/91CVB2HT6w— manny locke (@realmannynation) February 23, 2023