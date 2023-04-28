MTA to host hiring event for bus operators amid ongoing staffing shortages

BALTIMORE — Nationwide there continues to be a driver shortage impacting public transportation.

On May 13 the MTA will host a hiring event for bus operators, in hopes of cutting down on staffing shortages.

The event will be held from 10am to 3pm at the Bush Bus Division located at 1515 Washington Boulevard.

Applicants will be able to complete multiple steps in hiring process on site, including required testing and background processing.

Testing will be held throughout the day at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Candidates should plan on arriving 30 minutes early to complete paper work, and allow up to two-and-a-half hours to complete the test.

Make sure to bring a valid a driver’s license, resume, and current up-to-date driving record.

Successful candidates will be given a conditional job offer to attend the next bus operator training classes beginning on May 22 and June 26.

Advanced registration for the hiring event is preferred but not required.