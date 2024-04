BALTIMORE — The four young men in the photo above are connected to an assault and robbery.

The incident occurred earlier this year on January 13.

MTA police say that the four young men were in a group of 10 people walking on Pennsylvania Avenue on the way to the State Center Metro Station.

While in the area, they robbed one person and ran.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is requested to contact:

Detective Justin Bell

Criminal Investigations Unit

410-454-7720 Communications