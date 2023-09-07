Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MTA offering free transportation during Artscape weekend

Take transit to the State Fair, MDOT MTA says
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
<p>Picture of MTA light rail. (Jeff Hager, ABC2)</p>
Take transit to the State Fair, MDOT MTA says
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 15:54:38-04

BALTIMORE — Looking for a way to get to Artscape and other exciting upcoming events in Baltimore.

For the entire weekend between September 22 and September 24 all transportation service offered by MTA will be free.

It's all in celebration of World Car Free Day, which encourages motorists to take a break from driving and explore alternative options like public transit.

That weekend, aside from Artscape, the Ravens are at home against the Indianapolis Colts. “The Wiz” is also playing at the Hippodrome Theatre.

If they prefer riders can use MTA transit to visit other Baltimore attractions such as the Walters Art Museum, the National Aquarium, Fort McHenry, and the American Visionary Art Museum.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices