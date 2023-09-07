MTA offering free transportation during Artscape weekend

BALTIMORE — Looking for a way to get to Artscape and other exciting upcoming events in Baltimore.

For the entire weekend between September 22 and September 24 all transportation service offered by MTA will be free.

It's all in celebration of World Car Free Day, which encourages motorists to take a break from driving and explore alternative options like public transit.

That weekend, aside from Artscape, the Ravens are at home against the Indianapolis Colts. “The Wiz” is also playing at the Hippodrome Theatre.

If they prefer riders can use MTA transit to visit other Baltimore attractions such as the Walters Art Museum, the National Aquarium, Fort McHenry, and the American Visionary Art Museum.

