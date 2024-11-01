MTA offering free rides to the polls on Election Day

BALTIMORE — Roll to the polls for free!

The MTA will offer free rides on their core services ( bus, metro, subway, light rail, and mobility) Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

This will eliminate barriers that prevent voters from getting to the polls.

“Every citizen who wants to exercise their fundamental right to vote should have easy access to the polls,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “This Election Day, for the first time, the Maryland Transit Administration is proud to offer free rides to help make the voting process more accessible for everyone.”

Polls in Maryland will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To plan a trip, customers can use the free Transit app or click here.