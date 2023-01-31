MTA mobility driver killed in 'violent crime' incident during their work shift

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a MTA mobility operator died during their work shift.

In a statement from MDOT MTA Sr. Director of Communications and Marketing, Veronica Battisti, she says "the safety and well-being of all employees is our first priority and most important value."

"This front-line operator served Baltimore residents by transporting the most vulnerable individuals to essential services and jobs," Battisti adds. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver’s family during this difficult time."

The incident is being described as a "violent crime," by the MTA.

Battisti says MDOT MTA police are working alongside Baltimore City Police to investigate this incident.