MTA Light Rail operator charged with manslaughter in crash that killed St. Frances Academy football player

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An MTA Light Rail operator faces manslaughter charges following a February 2022 crash that left a Baltimore high school football player dead.

Prosecutors say Tavon D. Scott was behind the controls of a train that struck Lamar Patterson's Honda at a railroad crossing on Maple Road West in Linthicum.

Following the incident Anne Arundel County Police said the railroad lights were flashing red, but the gates didn't come down in time to completely block Patterson from driving through.

Police also indicated that leading up to the crash, Scott blared the train horn. Only he was aboard at the time.

Although investigators didn't believe alcohol and drugs played a factor, they did not rule out error on the part of Scott. Prosecutors did not reveal what findings ultimately led to charges being filed.

Patterson was originally from Florida and transferred to St. Frances Academy to play football.

