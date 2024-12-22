MTA implementing bus bridge due to disabled train at Johns Hopkins

A disabled MTA train at Johns Hopkins is causing significant delays on the Baltimore Metro, in both directions.

The agency is implementing a bus bridge from Johns Hopkins to Owings Mills, until further notice, according to an MTA Service Alert.

Metro Subway Alert: Expect delays in both directions due to because of the significant delays, from the track maintenance, a bus bridge is in effect from Owings Mill to Johns Hopkins until further notice. at Mondawmin. https://t.co/A79rhNT5HK — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 22, 2024

A viewer called WMAR-2 News to report that he and several others had waited over an hour at one station in the cold for a train, but couldn't get more information.

