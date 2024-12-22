Watch Now
MTA implementing bus bridge due to disabled train at Johns Hopkins

A disabled MTA train at Johns Hopkins is causing significant delays on the Baltimore Metro, in both directions.

The agency is implementing a bus bridge from Johns Hopkins to Owings Mills, until further notice, according to an MTA Service Alert.

A viewer called WMAR-2 News to report that he and several others had waited over an hour at one station in the cold for a train, but couldn't get more information.

This story will be updated with additional information.

