MTA Holiday Bus and Train Garden returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Holiday Bus was established in 1969.

Brought to life by a group of bus operators who were also bus enthusiasts.

They found a retired bus, added some lights and that became the first Holiday Bus.

54 years later, the tradition continues.

Its free to ride the bus and includes a visit with Santa, a candy cane, holiday music and festive decorations.

Riders can track the bus by looking for the sleigh icon on the Transit app.

For clues on where the Holiday Bus will be located, riders can follow the Maryland Transit Administration on social media.