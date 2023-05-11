MTA announces new proposal to expand access and reliability to meet rider needs

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced a new proposal to increase access and improve connections to jobs and retail locations.

These changes were released in the fall 2023 Service Change Proposal to meet changing rider needs.

The final fall schedule changes are proposed to take effect Sunday, August 27.

MTA bus ridership has seen steady growth and as of March, they're at %82 of pre-pandemic levels. The agency will hold hearings in June on the proposal to gather important feedback from riders and stakeholders about these proposed changes.

The full draft of the fall 2023 proposal can be found here.