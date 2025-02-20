Mt. Airy woman gets 18 months jail for scheming cancer stricken boss out of $215k

MT. AIRY, Md. — A Mt. Airy woman learns her fate after scheming her cancer stricken boss out of more than $215,000.

Tonja L. Conaway, 57, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison, followed by five-years of supervised probation.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Conaway, for three years, stole money from her former employer's bank account using PayPal.

Conaway worked six years for Robert Holloway's tree cutting company.

In December 2023, Holloway noticed a PayPal account was opened under his business.

Turns out Conaway connected the PayPal account to Holloway's bank, as a way to withdraw and transfer $215,117 to herself.

This all happened while Holloway battled brain cancer, undergoing surgery, chemo, and radiation.

“This case was bad on many different levels. We had an employee in a position of trust stealing her employer’s hard-earned money while he was in the throes of brain cancer," said Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker.

