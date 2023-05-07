MSP: Trooper, two deputies shot while responding to burglary in Port Deposit

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that left one state trooper and two sheriff deputies injured on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office received a call from in regard to a burglary in progress at a home in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit.

Two sheriff deputies and a state trooper responded to the call.

As they were investigating, a suspect was thought to still be inside the home. Two out of the four deputies at the scene and the trooper entered the backyard of the home where they were struck by gunfire.

Both deputies were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The trooper was treated for his injuries and released.

The suspect then fled the scene into a nearby wood line.

Additional forces responded to the scene and a reverse 911 call was sent out alerting nearby residents of police activity.

Police say no shots were fired by deputies or troopers on the scene.

A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

While multiple units were on a manhunt for the suspect, police received a phone call just after 4:00 a.m. in reference to a suspicious man at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway, just a short distance away from the shooting scene.

According to police, the suspect, who was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, was attempting to solicit rides from customers.

Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with Donnelly. The on-scene investigation indicated his involvement in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

Donnelly is facing three counts of attempted first and second degree murder, three counts of first and second degree assault, first degree burglary, and reckless endangerment.