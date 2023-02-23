MSP seeking suspect involved in hit and run that left 1 dead, 2 injured in November 2022

ABERDEEN, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in regards to a deadly hit and run crash in November 2022.

Before 2:15 a.m. on November 24, troopers responded to the southbound Interstate 95 South of Maryland Route 22 in Aberdeen for the reports of a hit and run involving pedestrians.

Investigators state that three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle when, what investigators believed at the time, a white 2016 Audi A5 with tinted windows veered into the shoulder and struck them.

One victim, 19-year-old Guiermo Che, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Officials now believe that a gray SUV, which could possibly be a Mazada CX5, is now the vehicle of interest in the case.

Maryland State Police

The SUV was seen around 4:00 a.m. on November 24, in the parking lot of the clubhouse of the Freeway Farms development. The vehicle was also seen again in the parking lot at 4:08 a.m. the same day.

Each time the SUV was seen outside the clubhouse it was stopped next to the 2016 Audi A5 which was identified as the suspect vehicle. The Audi was seized by Maryland State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact 410-537-1150.