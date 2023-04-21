MSP participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking residents to dispose of unneeded prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22, at MSP barracks statewide.

According to Maryland Health Department statistics, from January 2022 to January 2023, there were 2,154 opioid-related fatal overdoses recorded in the state. 320 of those were prescription opioid-related deaths.

The Take Back Day aims to provide a responsible means of disposing the medications, while educating people about the potential of misuse.

Each MSP barrack will act as a collection station.

At last year's event, more than 570 pounds of unneeded prescription medications were collected.

To find the barrack closest to you, click here.