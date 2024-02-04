MSP investigating roadway incident that closed two lanes on I-95 North Saturday

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an incident that happened northbound on Interstate 95 at Route 100 Saturday.

Authorities say that shortly after 3:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to the area for a report of a person lying in the roadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told troopers that they saw the victim jump off the roadway.

Two right lanes on the northbound side were closed as troopers investigated.

Both lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m.