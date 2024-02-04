Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP investigating roadway incident that closed two lanes on I-95 North Saturday

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 16:30:40-05

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an incident that happened northbound on Interstate 95 at Route 100 Saturday.

Authorities say that shortly after 3:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to the area for a report of a person lying in the roadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told troopers that they saw the victim jump off the roadway.

Two right lanes on the northbound side were closed as troopers investigated.

Both lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices