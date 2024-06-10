MSP investigates deadly shooting of Florida man in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a Florida man was shot and killed in Wicomico County early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Naylor Mill Road at 2:30 am for the shooting.
According to police, the victim, Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez, 23, was involved in a physical fight with an unknown male.
During the fight, the male pulled put out a gun and shot Rodriguez before fleeing the scene.
Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where he pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, but if you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.