MSP investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly pedestrian crash in Charlestown Crossing on Thursday.

Authorities say that around 6:40 p.m., officers were called eastbound on Pulaski Highway in Charlestown Crossing for reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of Pulaski Highway and exited their car. That driver was struck by another vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As of right now, police say it is unclear why the driver pulled over and left the car.

