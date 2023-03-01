Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP: Hunters discover skeletal remains in Cecil County

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 16:33:07-05

CECIL COUNTY — The discovery of skeletal remains on Sunday in Cecil County is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Before 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, troopers responded to a call from two hunters in a wooded area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville. They stated to police that they located remains along with a firearm, clothes, and jewelry.

Along with the remains, troopers also located a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack.

Police believe the remains are of a Caucasian male, 6'0 tall, and most likely 50 to 60-years-old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broke rib. Police also suspect the presence of possible camp in the area where the remains were found.

The incident still remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-110.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices