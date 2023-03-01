MSP: Hunters discover skeletal remains in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY — The discovery of skeletal remains on Sunday in Cecil County is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Before 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, troopers responded to a call from two hunters in a wooded area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville. They stated to police that they located remains along with a firearm, clothes, and jewelry.

Along with the remains, troopers also located a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack.

Police believe the remains are of a Caucasian male, 6'0 tall, and most likely 50 to 60-years-old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broke rib. Police also suspect the presence of possible camp in the area where the remains were found.

The incident still remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-110.