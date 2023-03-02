MSP helicopter crews save injured man who was stranded for 8 hours at state park

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew helped rescue an injured mountain biker after a mishap on a remote trail on Wednesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., personnel from the Garrett County and Grantsville Volunteer fire department found the biker at the New Germany State Park. He stated to rescuers that he was stranded in the woods for nearly eight hours following a mountain bike accident.

The hiker, a 56-year-old man, was reportedly injured while hiking through Meadow Mountain Trail, a 14-mile trail, which stretches through New Germany State Park and the Savage River State Forest in Garrett County.

Rescue officials requested trooper 5 for a hoist mission due to the location of the man, the topography, the extended time of extraction, and the nature of his injuries.

The biker was then successfully extracted and taken to a hospital for treatment.