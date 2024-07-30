MSP groundbreaking for administration building

From underwater rescues to diffusing bombs, all of the specialized squads of the state police will soon train under one roof.

Maryland State Police held a groundbreaking for its new tactical services administration building in Jessup.

The building will house an emergency operations center, becoming the centralized command for all first responders in the state.

It will also be the central hub for all specialized units, including the bomb squad, dive team, and K-9 squad, with facilities tailored to each unique need.

“We're also going to do something that we've never even thought about doing,” said Roland Butler, secretary of state police.

“We're going to have our own kennels, our canine training area, outdoor facilities for dogs and their handlers.”

The building will also be entirely electric, not relying on any fossil fuels for power.

Part of the construction will be done by minority and veteran-owned companies.