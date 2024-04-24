Watch Now
MSP: Bomb threats called into schools from hospital

Bomb threats made to schools in Montgomery County came from D.C., police say
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 16:17:31-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police have identified a suspect connected to bomb threats to schools in Montgomery County.

Following those calls Tuesday, Wootton High School was put into a shelter in place and Einstein High School evacuated its students while the K9 Unit searched the area.

Furthers investigations revealed the phone number that made those calls came from a psychiatric hospital in the Washington D.C. area.

The hospital Identified the patient, who is cooperating with police.

No charges have been field and the investigation remains ongoing.

This investigation comes just a week after a student was arrested following the discovery of a 129-page manifesto of plans to shoot up a school.

