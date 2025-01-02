MSP arrest 3, including juvenile, in connection to illegal car rally in Laurel on New Year's Eve

LAUREL, Md. — A car rally in Laurel, Maryland, was shut down on New Year's Eve by Maryland State Police.

Four people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested in connection with the rally.

From 11:00 pm to 4:00 am, members of the Car Rally Task Force held a coordinated effort in response to a large-scale illegal car rally that would draw in drivers from Maryland and neighboring states.

This rally would've had roadway shutdowns and disruptive car-related activities in certain industrial areas, public streets, and parking lots throughout the Prince George's County and Baltimore regions.

Authorities say the coordinated effort led to four large-scale driving events being dismantled, and another five were prevented from forming throughout Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties and Baltimore City.

The suspects were arrested at an event held at Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel just after 12:30 am.

Adin Carr, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and other firearm-related offenses.

Carr also had multiple outstanding warrants prior to his arrest.

Another man, Aberom Alem, 23, was arrested while trying to flee the area and was later charged accordingly.