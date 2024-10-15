MSB celebrates "White Cane Day"

BALTIMORE — From Stevie Wonder to Marvel's Daredevil, the classic white cane has given independence to the blind for nearly a hundred years.

And today the Maryland School for the Blind celebrated the tool's local roots.

MSB held its annual "White Cane Day."

A former teacher at the school, Richard Hoover, developed the cane technique in the 1930s, revolutionizing how people get around.

The school says the cane also communicates to others the independence the blind have.

"Don't assume that they need your help, or don't assume that you should jump in and help, you know, and do something for them," says Josh Irzyk, director of education, Maryland School for the Blind.

"We want to, you know, talk to people. I mean, get to know who they are, ask them if you can help, if you feel that's necessary, or if not, let them, you know, let them go on about their lives. I think that's kind of what we all want. You know, blind or not."

The day was also filled with competitions for students, like using the cane to get around obstacle courses.