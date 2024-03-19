Mr. Trash Wheel turns 10 and gets coffee blend

BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel is turning 10, and he’s getting his cup of coffee.

Zeke’s Coffee and Mr. Trash Wheel are linking up to drop The Mr. Trash Wheel coffee blend.

Let’s just say that if you need some unleaded rocket fuel for the day, it sounds like you’ll only need one cup.

This behemoth of a beverage will include dark roasted Mexican beans, Ugandan beans, almonds, cocoa, nutmeg, and “a pleasant sweetness.”

Zeke’s Coffee Mr Trash Wheel Blend

The birthday bash for Mr. Trash will be this Saturday, April 20th, at 6 p.m. at the Public Works Experience on 7751 Eastern Ave.

The Harbor cleaning machine’s coffee will be in the building for purchase and available online after the event.

Guests will get a free sample of the brew along with a “Wheely Wired” coffee mug. Every time Mr. Trash Wheel Blend is bought, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Get the Mr. Trash Wheel coffee blend here.

Get tickets for Mr. Trash Wheel’s 10th Anniversary here.