Mr. Trash Wheel is suiting up to tackle harbor debris

Baltimore's Inner Harbor is getting a purple makeover.

The Baltimore Ravens, the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore just announced a five-year, 3.75 million-dollar partnership to support the city’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

The funding will help expand Mr. Trash Wheel’s operations.

The Harbor's eco-trash machine will be sporting some Ravens gear as he clears debris from the Inner Harbor.

“We’re excited here today to introduce this big guy. Our first-round pick. A little bit early this week for the draft," says Ravens President Sashi Brown.

"But we’re extremely excited here today for ravens uniform finally to be donned by Mr. Trash Wheel here."

The goal is to remove five million pounds of trash, plant five million oysters, and give Baltimore’s waterways a cleaner, healthier future.

Speaking of the Ravens, they'll be on the clock in two days.

The NFL draft is Thursday, and WMAR is your place to watch.

But before the picks start coming in, we’re bringing you a 30-minute pre-draft special. You’ll hear from general manager Eric DeCosta, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, and plenty more.

That pre-draft special will air Thursday at 7:30 on WMAR.