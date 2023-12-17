Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital holds 10th annual Holiday Toy Shop

BALTIMORE — The holiday cheer is spreading throughout Baltimore and families are being given more options for gifts this year.

On Sunday Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital held their 10th annual Holiday Toy Shop.

The event allowed people to shop for brand-new donated toys - for free.

Patients and families in the community were offered a traditional shopping experience or they could even shop through the drive-thru.

“This 10th annual community event brings the holiday experience, as well as bright smiles, to our patient families and community by allowing them to shop for a brand new donated toy(s), all FOR FREE,” said Michelle Hanover, Patient Family Liaison at MWPH.

The event also included visits from some superhero characters and some special musical performances.