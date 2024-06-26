Mount de Sales grad set to represent Team USA in Paris Olympics

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Maryland woman will represent Team USA in the Olympics!
Mount de Sales grad Juliette Whittaker qualified for Team USA after placing third in the 800-meter final at the U.S. Olympic trials.
She ran a time of 1:58:45 to qualify.
Back in 2022, she was named as Gatorade's 2021-2022 National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year at Mount de Sales Academy.
Athing Mu goes down at the 200-meter mark, and Nia Akins, Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker make Team USA.
Athing Mu goes down at the 200-meter mark, and Nia Akins, Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker make Team USA.#TrackFieldTrials24
pic.twitter.com/XzloDQGtzF
This comes after another Maryland product, Quincy Wilson, came up to short trying to make the Olympic team.
Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under 18 in history on Sunday during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials by running it in 44.59 seconds. He had the fourth-fastest time during Sunday's semifinals, which was good enough to give him one of nine spots in Monday's final.
During Monday's final, Wilson finished sixth with a time of 44.94. He was 0.52 seconds behind Chris Bailey, who grabbed the third and final guaranteed spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.