Mount de Sales grad set to represent Team USA in Paris Olympics

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Maryland woman will represent Team USA in the Olympics!

Mount de Sales grad Juliette Whittaker qualified for Team USA after placing third in the 800-meter final at the U.S. Olympic trials.

She ran a time of 1:58:45 to qualify.

Back in 2022, she was named as Gatorade's 2021-2022 National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year at Mount de Sales Academy.

Watch the full women’s 800m final at the U.S. Olympic Trials.



Athing Mu goes down at the 200-meter mark, and Nia Akins, Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker make Team USA.#TrackFieldTrials24

pic.twitter.com/XzloDQGtzF — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 25, 2024

This comes after another Maryland product, Quincy Wilson, came up to short trying to make the Olympic team.

Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under 18 in history on Sunday during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials by running it in 44.59 seconds. He had the fourth-fastest time during Sunday's semifinals, which was good enough to give him one of nine spots in Monday's final.

During Monday's final, Wilson finished sixth with a time of 44.94. He was 0.52 seconds behind Chris Bailey, who grabbed the third and final guaranteed spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.