MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Middle River, said Baltimore County police today.

Donald E. Busick Jr., 41, was trying to turn left from Old Orems Road to Orems Road at 11:31 p.m. on May 18, when the accident happened, said police.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police didn't provide any more details about the accident.