Motorcyclist dies in West Baltimore collision Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE — A motorcylist is dead following a collision with another vehicle in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the unit block of South Monroe Street and found a two vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

The adult male driving the motorcycle was transported to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and refused medical treatment.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Investigators are awaiting a positive identification, as well as next-of-kin notification for the male victim.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.