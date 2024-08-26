Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Cockeysville Sunday

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Cockeysville.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Dulaney Valley and St. Francis Road.

Investigations revealed the driver of the 2025 Triumph Daytona 660 was driving northbound on Dulaney Valley when it collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry that was trying to make a left turn.

The driver of the motorcycle later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the Camry remained on scene and was not injured.

