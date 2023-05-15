Watch Now
Motorcycle rider dies following Mothers Day collision in Parkville

Posted at 8:59 AM, May 15, 2023
PARKVILLE, Md. — A motorcycle rider died following a Mothers Day collision in Parkville.

It happened around 12:35 at the intersection of E. Joppa Road and Emla Avenue.

Baltimore County Police said a Suzuki SX 4 was making a left turn onto westbound E. Joppa Road, when an oncoming Yamaha R6 motorcycle collided with it's rear driver's side.

Dillon J. Neimiller, 25, was thrown from the bike upon impact and later died at an area hospital.

A passenger in the back seat of the Suzuki was also injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

