COLUMBIA, Md. — A motorcycle rider is dead following an overnight head-on collision in Howard County.

It happened around 1:45am Sunday on Route 97 near Roxbury Mill Road.

Police say Charles Franklin Bailey Jr., 63 of Silver Spring, rode his Harley Davidson into oncoming traffic causing a collision with a Chevy Silverado.

Bailey later died at Shock Trauma.

Investigators believe he was trying to pass the vehicle in front of him.