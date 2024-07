DUNDALK, Md. — A man is dead after a crash in Dundalk Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash that happened in the area of Dundalk Avenue and Center Place.

Police say a 2010 Jeep Liberty was turning when it was struck by a 2024 Suzuki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Joshua Bernert, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This crash remains under investigation.