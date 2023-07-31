Watch Now
Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead in Howard Co.

<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jul 30, 2023
JESSUP, Md. — The Howard County Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., a 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycle was driving eastbound on Route 175 between Route 1 and Pocomoke Avenue.

According to police, the rider, 23-year-old Devinn Dwight Gleaton of Odenton, lost control of the motorcycle and struck a curb and a pole.

Gleaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Route 175 eastbound was closed for about three hours after the crash.

