Motorcycle crash in Harford County leaves one person dead

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 22, 2023
BEL AIR, Md. — Calvary Road is reopened following a deadly motorcycle crash in Bel Air on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to MD-136 at 12 Stone Road for a report of a crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

