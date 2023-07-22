Motorcycle crash in Harford County leaves one person dead

BEL AIR, Md. — Calvary Road is reopened following a deadly motorcycle crash in Bel Air on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to MD-136 at 12 Stone Road for a report of a crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
