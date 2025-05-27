Motorcycle and truck collision shuts down Philadelphia Boulevard in Harford County, emergency crews respond

PERRYMAN, Md. — There has been an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Harford County.

It happened in the area of S. Philadelphia Boulevard (US-40) and Old Philadelphia Road (MD-7).

Authorities say S. Philadelphia Boulevard (US-40) at Old Philadelphia Road (MD-7) is shut down.

Volunteer firefighters, an EMS unit from Aberdeen Fire Department, and an EMS unit from Harford County Department of Emergency Services are at the scene.

This a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.