Motion for Marilyn Mosby's immediate suspension of practicing law denied

BALTIMORE — An attorney grievance commission finding on Marilyn Mosby denied an immediate suspension of her ability to practice law in Maryland.

The court documents say "the request for immediate suspension of [Mosby] from the practice of law in Maryland is denied without prejudice."

A jury convicted Mosby of two counts of perjury, and one count of making false statements on a home mortgage application.

Back in May, she was sentenced to 12 months of home confinement, followed by two additional years of supervised release. She was also ordered to forfeit her Florida vacation home.

A judge also required her to complete community service.

Mosby maintains her innocence and says she was politically targeted.