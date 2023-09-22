Watch Now
Mother's murder remains unsolved after 34 years

Baltimore County Police
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 15:58:23-04

DUNDALK, Md. — More than three decades after a mother of three was murdered, police are still in search of her killer.

Saturday marks the 34th anniversary since Teresa Schmansky was found stabbed to death inside her home on Holabird Avenue in Dundalk.

Investigators believe Schmansky, whose maiden name was Burkholder, may have known or been familiar with the suspect.

Unfortunately, investigators haven't received any tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
