Mother sentenced for role in son's triple shooting outside of Carver High School

BALTIMORE — One of the people involved in last year's triple shooting outside of Carver Vo-Tech High School has been sentenced.

Tiffany Harrison has been sentenced to three years, suspending all but time served and three years of probation. She will also have to take parenting classes.

This stems from an incident that happened on October 27, 2023.

Harrison and William Dredden took their 15-year-old to school to assault another teen.

Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office

Police say both the parents and the 15-year-old boy participated in the assault.

Private surveillance video showed the teen walking directly up to the victims, who were waiting for classes to begin. The teen was followed closely by his parents.

The victim was hit several times with a handgun. Two other victims stood just feet away watching the assault.

Soon after, the 15-year-old and one of the students simultaneously pull out handguns and shoot at each other.

Both suffered injuries. During this exchange, Dredden and Harrison took cover behind a wall.

They all got in the car and drove back to their home. After the parents changed their clothes, they took their son to Shock Trauma where he was treated for his injuries.