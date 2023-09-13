Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother pleads guilty to setting fire that killed her six children in 1992

'McFarland USA' detective pleads guilty
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
'McFarland USA' detective pleads guilty
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 16:25:50-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore woman responsible for a fire that killed six of her children in 1992 has pleaded guilty to one count of arson and six counts of first-degree murder.

Tonya Lucas was already previously sentenced to life in prison, six times over.

She was retried after her first-degree murder conviction was overturned in 2015.

The conviction was overturned because of unreliable techniques used by fire investigators.

The state has offered a few possible motives in this case.

One scenario states, Lucas set the fire because the family was going to be evicted from the home that same day and she was hoping the Red Cross might step in and offer another place to live because of the fire.

Another theory suggests Lucas was attempting to cover child abuse or neglect that could have been going on in the home.

Investigators found a 2-year-old son of hers only weighed 10 pounds at the time of his death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices