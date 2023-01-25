Mother of Deontae Belcher joined Thiru Vignarajah to address public safety

BALTIMORE — Former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah was joined by Anita Thomas to urge police and prosecutors to pursue more public-private partnerships to address public safety on Tuesday.

They urged for the appointment of private attorneys to serve pro bono as special prosecutors.

Vignarajah and Thomas also called for political leaders to to work with businesses to drive crime down, instead of 'vilifying' them.

Thomas, the mother of 25-year-old Deontae Belcher , joined Vignarajah following the conviction of her son's alleged killer, James Andre Reddick.

After a week-long trial, it took an hour of deliberations for the jury to find Reddick guilty of all 19 charges, including first degree murder.

“This was a textbook illustration of the kind of collaboration between agencies and jurisdictions that gets the job done,” said Vignarajah.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 28.