Mother charged with death of 3-year-old son in Harford County

Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:13:03-05

BEL AIR, Md. — A 37-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after police found her dead three-year-old son.

On December 3, around 5:25 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. Main Street for cardiac arrest involving a child.

An off-duty Harford County Sheriff's Deputy was driving past the area when he saw a woman standing in the street holding a lifeless child.

Police say three-year-old Jason Garcia was pronounced dead after he was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Based on video evidence, the child's mother, Gloria Elena Hughes, was criminally charged with homicide.

The investigation remains active.

