Most JHU medical students to get free tuition, thanks to Bloomberg gift

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University's medical school will now be free for most students, thanks to a $1 billion gift from business mogul Michael Bloomberg to his alma mater.

Bloomberg previously also gave $1.8 billion gift to JHU in 2018 - the biggest gift in the university's history, which went toward undergraduate financial aid.

This new gift means that, starting this fall, medical students whose families make less than $300,000 (which is 95 percent of all Americans) will get free tuition, announced the university today.

For students whose families earn up to $175,000, the university will also cover room and board.

Bloomberg said in a statement:

As the U.S. struggles to recover from a disturbing decline in life expectancy, our country faces a serious shortage of doctors, nurses, and public health professionals—and yet, the high cost of medical, nursing, and graduate school too often bars students from enrolling. By reducing the financial barriers to these essential fields, we can free more students to pursue careers they’re passionate about—and enable them to serve more of the families and communities who need them the most.

Bloomberg's gift echoes another $1 billion gift earlier this year from a former faculty member to eliminate medical-school debt at New York's Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

JHU says undergraduate students from low-income backgrounds or who are the first in their family to go to college has grown by 43 percent since the 2018 Bloomberg gift.

Almost a third of Hopkins undergraduates are the first in their family to attend college.

Bloomberg graduated from the university in 1964, and has been very involved in the university in recent years.

He also gave JHU $300 million in 2016 to develop the American Health Initiative, and gave $150 million in 2021 to cover six years of tuition for students coming from historically black colleges and universities to pursue STEM careers.