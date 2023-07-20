Mosquitoes in two parts of AACO test positive for West Nile Virus

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes near Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These results represent the first case of virus positively identified in the county this year.

According to the Department of Health, no human cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray a solution in the areas where the mosquitoes pools were identified.

Out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activities should be avoided during spraying.

Spraying is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, after 7:30 p.m. near the areas where the mosquitoes pools were identified.

Communities in the affected area include Amberfield, Lake Louise and the Northwest Crofton Community District.

West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The insects become infected when they feed on infected birds.

According to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, most people exposed to the virus don't get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should:

