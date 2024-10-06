Morgan State's Marching Band to perform in Rose Parade in 2026

Morgan's Magnificent Marching Machine has been tapped to perform in the 137th Rose Parade in 2026.

The selection was announced on Saturday during Morgan State's Homecoming Football Game.

"This historic opportunity allows us to showcase the exceptional talent, energy and spirit of our students on an international stage," says President of Morgan State University David K. Wilson.

Courtesy: Morgan State University

This is the second of the "Triple Crown" of invitational goals for marching bands that the Morgan State band has participated in, according to a press release. The other two are the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the U.S. Presidential Inagural Parade.

In 2019, Morgan State's Magnificent Marching Machine marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Dr. Jorim E. Reid, the director of the marching band called the invitation an honor.

"There's no bigger event in the marching band world than the Rose Parade," said Reid. "When you perform on New Year's Day, the eyes of the world are watching."