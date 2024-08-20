Morgan State's first day of classes

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University welcomed its largest freshman class to campus on Monday.

2300 new students hitting the quad means another year of record enrollment there.

The school expects over 10,000 students on campus this fall, making it the state's largest historically black college and university.

The popularity of the school isn't lost on students like senior Tyler Hairston of San Angelo, Texas.

“Seeing the way that it's grown and how people are starting to pay more attention to what Morgan is and what we have to offer as a whole, not just specific programs but the school in itself and the culture of the school... no shade to Howard or Hampton or any other schools, but this is that school,” says Hairston.

Morgan State is also experiencing a building boom.

Several buildings were renovated in time for the new school year, including the historic Hurt gymnasium, which reopened Monday.

The gym has an updated basketball court, pool, fitness center, dance studio, and more.