BALTIMORE — Want to become a Morgan State University officer? Morgan has you covered.

Morgan State University is hosting a job fair to recruit new campus officers on Thursday, March 9.

The first session is at 10 a.m. while the second second session is at 5:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall.

To apply, click here and create an account. Then, upload requested documents like a resume and cover letter.