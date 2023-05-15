Morgan State to expand off-campus housing with multi-family apartment building

BALTIMORE — To meet the fast-growing needs of Morgan State University, MCB Real Estate announced the commencement of a new, five-story apartment building in the Beverly Hills neighborhoods in Northeast Baltimore.

The new complex will offer amenities like in-unit washer and dryers, study rooms, game rooms, on-site parking, an outdoor courtyard and sustainable landscaping.

Named the Flats at Markley, the project will transform the largest vacant and blighted section of Harford Road.

Harford Road serves Morgan students and the surrounding neighborhoods and is a focus of Baltimore City's Middle Neighborhoods strategy of targeted support.

Demolition of the vacant printing facility on the site started this past week and supported through a partnership between MCB and the nonprofit Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street.

“This new facility will provide Morgan students with a high-quality option for off-campus housing. We are excited that Morgan will be one of the first HBCU’s in the country to see this same kind of investment in off-campus housing that is being made at the University of Maryland College Park and Towson University,” noted Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. “This project also builds on our efforts to promote investment within the Morgan Mile around our main campus,” he continued.