Morgan State students lead rally for Palestine liberation and ceasefire

BALTIMORE — The Israel-Hamas war has impacted people all over the globe.

The death toll is now over 10,000 and 2,650 people have been reported missing.

This inspired students at Morgan State University to do something.

Thursday afternoon, these students organized and lead a rally for the liberation of Palestine and ceasefire.

One of the event organizers, Mulan, felt empowered to hold this protest after "a lack of response from administration, student organizations and students."

"We are not saying that Jewish people do not deserve to have a home. We are saying that you cannot build a holy land on the mass graves of children. You cannot dispossess people of their land, infringe their human rights, control their basic necessities of food and water, then victimize yourself when they gather arms to defend themselves,” Mulan said.